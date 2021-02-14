NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of NetApp worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

