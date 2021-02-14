Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,334.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $93,334.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00089911 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00277829 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018759 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,454,866 coins and its circulating supply is 77,064,791 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.