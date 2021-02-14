Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0312

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $88,962.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00090041 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 110.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00273475 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018188 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,460,640 coins and its circulating supply is 77,069,352 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.