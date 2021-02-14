NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 372.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of NetEase worth $393,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. 1,048,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,695. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

