NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 949.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,029 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after buying an additional 2,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetEase by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after purchasing an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $391,925,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,843,000 after purchasing an additional 836,926 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

