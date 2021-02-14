Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.17 billion and the lowest is $7.08 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.36. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.