Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119,632 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Netflix worth $947,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

