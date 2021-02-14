Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00273932 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00018212 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

