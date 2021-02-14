Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00090097 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00274871 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018670 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006541 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

