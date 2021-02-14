Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $148.44 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $148.44 million and $3.74 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 148,380,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,379,648 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

