New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NECA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 140,940,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,916,438. New America Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
New America Energy Company Profile
