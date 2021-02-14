New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,061 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of New Gold worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New Gold by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 734,294 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

