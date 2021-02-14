New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
NDVLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
About New World Development
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.