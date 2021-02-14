New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.98 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.
NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.
