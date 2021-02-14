New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.98 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 574,153 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 475,568 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

