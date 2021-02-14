Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Newater Technology has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

