Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 9.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 3,784,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

