Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

