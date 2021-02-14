Newscrypto Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $427,683.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

