Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $922.20 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.