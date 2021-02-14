NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0673 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 83.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $419,111.63 and $21,847.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,447.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.72 or 0.01427224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00546313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008671 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

