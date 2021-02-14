NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0810

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 115.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 121.4% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $504,382.56 and approximately $28,277.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.24 or 0.01395957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00488448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

