NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $207.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

