NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,072 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.