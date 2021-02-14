NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 8,242 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $81.81 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

