NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $439.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average is $368.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.