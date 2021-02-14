NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

