NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

