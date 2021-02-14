NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.