NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

