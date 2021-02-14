NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.57 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

