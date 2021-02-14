NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.65 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

