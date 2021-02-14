NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.87 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

