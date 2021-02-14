NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,049 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

