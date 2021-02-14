NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

