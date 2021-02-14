NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70.

