NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 20,043 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $127.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $127.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

