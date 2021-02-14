NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,313 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 372,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

