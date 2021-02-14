NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,112 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $57,908,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.