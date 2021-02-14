NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $10.78 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $12,614.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.84 or 0.00441633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.