NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,629,000 after buying an additional 5,321,069 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

