NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,998 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 5,787,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

