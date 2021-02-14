Nexus Price Up 44.4% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $49.18 million and $827,538.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,739,457 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

