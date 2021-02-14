NFTLootBox Price Up 194.5% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $68.61 or 0.00142671 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 194.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars.

