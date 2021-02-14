Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHNKY remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

