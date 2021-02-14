Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHNKY remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

