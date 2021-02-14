NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

