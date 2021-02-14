Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $61.49 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.05 or 0.03696883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00444363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.03 or 0.01427106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.41 or 0.00535990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00479275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00329221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,033,329,838 coins and its circulating supply is 7,289,579,838 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

