Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 152,742 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,072 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,742 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $709,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,911 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,280 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

