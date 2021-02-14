Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 348,279 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,279 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

