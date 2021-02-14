Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,878,668 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,878,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,793,000. Infosys makes up approximately 3.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.