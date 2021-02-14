Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

